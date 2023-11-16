Which team is going to emerge victorious on Thursday, November 16, when the Nicholls State Colonels and SE Louisiana Lions match up at 7:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Colonels. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Nicholls State (-6.9) 55.5 Nicholls State 31, SE Louisiana 24

SE Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The Lions' record against the spread is 3-1-0.

The Lions have had one game (out of four) go over the total this season.

Nicholls State Betting Info (2022)

The Colonels had a record of just 1-9-0 against the spread last year.

Last season, four Colonels games hit the over.

Lions vs. Colonels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SE Louisiana 26.2 29.2 23.5 25.5 28.0 31.7 Nicholls State 27.3 25.6 32.5 26.0 23.2 25.2

