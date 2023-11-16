Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Tammany Parish Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeshore High School at Holden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Holden, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pontchartrain Christian Homeschool at Central Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Milton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pope John Paul II High School at Crescent City Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Metairie, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salmen High School at Picayune Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Picayune, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warren Easton High School at Archbishop Hannan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Covington, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
