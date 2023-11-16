Baltimore Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman has a good matchup in Week 11 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are allowing the eighth-most passing yards in the NFL, 247.8 per game.

Bateman has posted a 205-yard year thus} far (22.8 yards per game), hauling in 19 passes out of 29 targets.

Bateman vs. the Bengals

Bateman vs the Bengals (since 2021): 3 GP / 41.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 41.3 REC YPG / REC TD Cincinnati has allowed three opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bengals have allowed 11 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Cincinnati has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 247.8 passing yards per game yielded by the Bengals defense makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals' defense is ranked 10th in the league with 11 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Rashod Bateman Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-118)

Bateman Receiving Insights

Bateman, in four of eight games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Bateman has been targeted on 29 of his team's 284 passing attempts this season (10.2% target share).

He is averaging 7.1 yards per target (85th in league play), racking up 205 yards on 29 passes thrown his way.

Bateman does not have a TD reception this season in nine games.

Bateman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

