Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rapides Parish Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Rapides Parish, Louisiana today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Rapides Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Peabody Magnet High School at Leesville High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Leesville, LA
- Conference: 4A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenmora High School at Rapides High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Lecompte, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
