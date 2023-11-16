Odell Beckham Jr. has a good matchup when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Bengals allow 247.8 passing yards per game, eighth-worst in the NFL.

Beckham's 20 grabs have gotten him 258 yards (for an average of 32.3 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 35 times.

Beckham vs. the Bengals

Beckham vs the Bengals (since 2021): 2 GP / 40.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 40.5 REC YPG / REC TD Cincinnati has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

11 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Beckham will play against the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this week. The Bengals give up 247.8 passing yards per contest.

The Bengals' defense ranks 10th in the NFL with 11 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Odell Beckham Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-118)

Beckham Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Beckham has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (four of eight).

Beckham has been targeted on 35 of his team's 284 passing attempts this season (12.3% target share).

He has 258 receiving yards on 35 targets to rank 73rd in league play with 7.4 yards per target.

Beckham has had a touchdown catch in two of eight games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has 6.7% of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With seven red zone targets, Beckham has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.

Beckham's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 1 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 5 REC / 56 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

