Will Odell Beckham Jr. Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Odell Beckham Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 11. If you're trying to find Beckham's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Entering Week 11, Beckham has 20 receptions for 258 yards -- 12.9 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 35 occasions.
Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- The Ravens have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
- Devin Duvernay (LP/hamstring): 4 Rec; 18 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 11 Injury Reports
Ravens vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Day: November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Beckham 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|35
|20
|258
|88
|2
|12.9
Beckham Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|3
|2
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|4
|3
|29
|0
|Week 5
|@Steelers
|4
|2
|13
|0
|Week 6
|@Titans
|4
|2
|34
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|7
|5
|49
|0
|Week 8
|@Cardinals
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|7
|5
|56
|1
|Week 10
|Browns
|2
|1
|40
|1
