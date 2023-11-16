Odell Beckham Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 11. If you're trying to find Beckham's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Entering Week 11, Beckham has 20 receptions for 258 yards -- 12.9 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 35 occasions.

Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

The Ravens have one other receiver on the injury list this week: Devin Duvernay (LP/hamstring): 4 Rec; 18 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 11 Injury Reports

Ravens vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: November 16, 2023

November 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Beckham 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 35 20 258 88 2 12.9

Beckham Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 3 2 37 0 Week 2 @Bengals 4 3 29 0 Week 5 @Steelers 4 2 13 0 Week 6 @Titans 4 2 34 0 Week 7 Lions 7 5 49 0 Week 8 @Cardinals 4 0 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 7 5 56 1 Week 10 Browns 2 1 40 1

