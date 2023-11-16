Northwestern State vs. Maine November 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Northwestern State Demons (1-1) will play the Maine Black Bears (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Northwestern State vs. Maine Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northwestern State Top Players (2022-23)
- Demarcus Sharp: 19.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Isaac Haney: 11.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ja'Monta Black: 15.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Hampton: 10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dayne Prim: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Maine Top Players (2022-23)
- Kellen Tynes: 14.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Gedi Juozapaitis: 15.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaden Clayton: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Peter Filipovity: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 7.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Northwestern State vs. Maine Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northwestern State Rank
|Northwestern State AVG
|Maine AVG
|Maine Rank
|109th
|74.6
|Points Scored
|68.5
|262nd
|240th
|72.1
|Points Allowed
|69.7
|162nd
|270th
|30.1
|Rebounds
|27.0
|359th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|334th
|66th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
