Thursday's contest that pits the Maine Black Bears (1-2) against the Northwestern State Demons (1-2) at UNF Arena has a projected final score of 76-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Maine. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 16.

There is no line set for the game.

Northwestern State vs. Maine Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: UNF Arena

Northwestern State vs. Maine Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 76, Northwestern State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern State vs. Maine

Computer Predicted Spread: Maine (-6.6)

Maine (-6.6) Computer Predicted Total: 145.5

Northwestern State Performance Insights

Northwestern State scored 74.6 points per game and allowed 72.1 last year, ranking them 109th in the country on offense and 240th on defense.

The Demons were 270th in college basketball in rebounds per game (30.1) and 206th in rebounds allowed (31.6) last season.

At 12.6 assists per game last year, Northwestern State was 211th in college basketball.

Last season, the Demons were 66th in the country in 3-point makes (8.4 per game) and 75th in 3-point percentage (36.1%).

Northwestern State was 51st in the country in 3-pointers conceded (6.2 per game) and 137th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.2%) last year.

The Demons took 62% of their shots from inside the arc, and 38% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 69.1% of the Demons' buckets were 2-pointers, and 30.9% were 3-pointers.

