The Maine Black Bears (1-2) face the Northwestern State Demons (1-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Maine vs. Northwestern State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northwestern State vs. Maine Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northwestern State vs. Maine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Maine Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline
BetMGM Maine (-6.5) 142.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Maine (-6.5) 142.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northwestern State vs. Maine Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Northwestern State compiled a 17-13-0 record against the spread last year.
  • The Demons were an underdog by 6.5 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in each of those games.
  • Maine went 16-8-0 ATS last season.
  • A total of 12 Black Bears games last season went over the point total.

Northwestern State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • Northwestern State, based on its national championship odds (+20000), ranks much better (64th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (178th).
  • Northwestern State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.

