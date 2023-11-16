The South Alabama Jaguars (1-2) square off against the Nicholls State Colonels (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the South Alabama vs. Nicholls State matchup.

Nicholls State vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Nicholls State vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Nicholls State Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-5.5) 138.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-6.5) 138.5 -300 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nicholls State vs. South Alabama Betting Trends (2022-23)

Nicholls State put together an 8-17-0 ATS record last season.

The Colonels had an ATS record of 4-3 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs last season.

South Alabama won 21 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Jaguars games.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.