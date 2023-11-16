When the Nicholls State Colonels match up with the SE Louisiana Lions at 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 16, our projection model predicts the Colonels will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Nicholls State (-6.9) 55.5 Nicholls State 31, SE Louisiana 24

Nicholls State Betting Info (2022)

The Colonels won just one game against the spread last year.

Colonels games went over the point total four out of 10 times last season.

SE Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The Lions have three wins in four games against the spread this season.

The Lions have had one game (out of four) hit the over this year.

Colonels vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SE Louisiana 26.2 29.2 23.5 25.5 28 31.7 Nicholls State 27.3 25.6 32.5 26 23.2 25.2

