Baltimore Ravens receiver Nelson Agholor has a good matchup in Week 11 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are conceding the eighth-most passing yards in the NFL, 247.8 per game.

Agholor has hauled in 18 passes on 25 targets for 224 yards and two scores, averaging 24.9 yards per game so far this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Agholor and the Ravens with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Agholor vs. the Bengals

Agholor vs the Bengals (since 2021): 1 GP / 63 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 63 REC YPG / REC TD Cincinnati has allowed three opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bengals have allowed 11 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Cincinnati has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 247.8 passing yards per game yielded by the Bengals defense makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals' defense ranks 10th in the league with 11 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Ravens vs Bengals on Fubo!

Ravens Player Previews

Nelson Agholor Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Agholor with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Agholor Receiving Insights

Agholor, in two of five games this year, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Agholor has received 8.8% of his team's 284 passing attempts this season (25 targets).

He has been targeted 25 times this season, averaging 9.0 yards per target.

In two of nine games this year, Agholor has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has two total touchdowns this season (6.7% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

Agholor has been targeted three times in the red zone (7.1% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Agholor's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.