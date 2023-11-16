Baltimore Ravens receiver Mark Andrews has a good matchup in Week 11 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are conceding the eighth-most passing yards in the NFL, 247.8 per game.

Andrews has 43 grabs on 59 targets for 521 yards and six scores, with an average of 57.9 yards per game.

Andrews vs. the Bengals

Andrews vs the Bengals (since 2021): 5 GP / 76 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 76 REC YPG / REC TD Cincinnati has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Bengals have conceded a TD pass to 11 opposing players this year.

Cincinnati has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Bengals yield 247.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals' defense ranks 10th in the league by giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (11 total passing TDs).

Mark Andrews Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 53.5 (-118)

Andrews Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Andrews has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 55.6% of his games (five of nine).

Andrews has received 20.8% of his team's 284 passing attempts this season (59 targets).

He has 521 receiving yards on 59 targets to rank 35th in NFL play with 8.8 yards per target.

In four of nine games this year, Andrews has a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in two games.

He has six total touchdowns this season (20.0% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

Andrews has been targeted 13 times in the red zone (31.0% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts).

Andrews' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 10 TAR / 9 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 4 REC / 63 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 4 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

