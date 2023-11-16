Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe November 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-1) face the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Louisiana Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Crawford: 13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cobe Williams: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Keaston Willis: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kenny Hunter: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Jordan Crawford: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
UL Monroe Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyreke Locure: 14.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Thomas Howell: 9.5 PTS, 8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jamari Blackmon: 13 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Victor Baffuto: 7.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Savion Gallion: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UL Monroe Rank
|UL Monroe AVG
|Louisiana Tech AVG
|Louisiana Tech Rank
|289th
|67.4
|Points Scored
|72.2
|162nd
|166th
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|184th
|178th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
