Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston Parish Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Livingston Parish, Louisiana? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Livingston Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Loranger High School at Denham Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Denham Springs, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
