Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has a favorable matchup in Week 11 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are conceding the eighth-most passing yards in the league, 247.8 per game.

Jackson has passed for 2,177 yards (217.7 per game) this season, connecting on 70.3% of his throws with 10 TD passes with five INTs. In addition, Jackson has 481 yards rushing (48.1 yards per game) on 92 attempts, and Jackson has found the end zone five times.

Jackson vs. the Bengals

Jackson vs the Bengals (since 2021): 3 GP / 222.7 PASS YPG / PASS TD

3 GP / 222.7 PASS YPG / PASS TD Cincinnati has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

Nine players have tossed one or more TDs in a game against the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has allowed two players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for three or more touchdowns in an outing against the Bengals this season.

The 247.8 passing yards the Bengals concede per game makes them the 25th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Bengals have totaled 11 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Bengals' defense is 10th in the league in that category.

Lamar Jackson Passing Props vs. the Bengals

Passing Yards: 221.5 (-115)

221.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+115)

Jackson Passing Insights

Jackson has bettered his passing yards prop total in six games this year, or 60.0%.

The Ravens pass on 46.7% of their plays and run on 53.3%. They are second in NFL play in points scored.

With 276 attempts for 2,177 passing yards, Jackson is fifth in league action with 7.9 yards per attempt.

In six of 10 games this year, Jackson completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs three times.

He has 15 total touchdowns this season (50.0% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

Jackson accounts for 34.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 37 of his total 276 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Lamar Jackson Rushing Props vs the Bengals

Rushing Yards: 44.5 (-115)

Jackson Rushing Insights

Jackson has hit his rushing yards over in 40.0% of his opportunities (four of 10 games).

Jackson has scored at least once on the ground three times this year, with multiple rushing TDs in two of those contests.

He has 23 red zone rushing carries (34.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Jackson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 13-for-23 / 223 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 8 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 21-for-26 / 187 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 10 ATT / 60 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 18-for-27 / 157 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 21-for-27 / 357 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 36 YDS / 1 TD at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 21-for-30 / 223 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 13 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs

