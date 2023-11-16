Justice Hill has a good matchup when his Baltimore Ravens play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Bengals give up 136.2 rushing yards per game, third-worst in the NFL.

Hill has compiled 258 rushing yards on 60 attempts (28.7 ypg) this season, with three rushing TDs. Additionally, Hill has added 15 receptions for 67 yards (7.4 ypg).

Hill vs. the Bengals

Hill vs the Bengals (since 2021): 3 GP / 25 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 25 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Three opposing rushers have collected 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Bengals during the 2023 season.

Cincinnati has allowed nine opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Bengals this season.

The 136.2 rushing yards the Bengals concede per game makes them the 30th-ranked run defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Bengals have put up nine touchdowns on the ground (one per game). The Bengals' defense is 18th in the league in that category.

Ravens Player Previews

Justice Hill Rushing Props vs. the Bengals

Rushing Yards: 10.5 (-110)

Hill Rushing Insights

Hill hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in four of his five opportunities this season (80.0%).

The Ravens, who are second in NFL play in points scored, have passed 46.7% of the time while running 53.3%.

He has handled 18.5% of his team's 324 rushing attempts this season (60).

Hill has run for a touchdown in two games this season, including one contest with multiple touchdowns.

He has three total touchdowns this season (10.0% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

He has 14 carries in the red zone (21.2% of his team's 66 red zone rushes).

Hill's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 13 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 4 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

