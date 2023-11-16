Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards has a favorable matchup in Week 11 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are allowing the third-most rushing yards in the NFL, 136.2 per game.

Edwards has compiled a team-best 502 yards on the ground after receiving 121 carries (50.2 ypg). He has scored eight rushing TDs. In the passing game, Edwards has tacked on seven receptions for 111 yards (11.1 ypg).

Edwards vs. the Bengals

Edwards vs the Bengals (since 2021): 3 GP / 39 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 39 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Three opposing rushers have recorded 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Bengals during the 2023 season.

Cincinnati has allowed nine opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Bengals this season.

The 136.2 rushing yards the Bengals allow per outing makes them the 30th-ranked rush defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the Bengals have scored nine touchdowns on the ground (1.0 per game). The Bengals' defense is 18th in the NFL in that category.

Gus Edwards Rushing Props vs. the Bengals

Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-115)

Edwards Rushing Insights

Edwards has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in six games (60.0%) out of 10 opportunities.

The Ravens, who are second in NFL play in points scored, have passed 46.7% of the time while running 53.3%.

He has handled 37.3% of his team's 324 rushing attempts this season (121).

Edwards has scored at least once on the ground five times this season, with multiple rushing TDs in two of those contests.

He has scored eight of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (26.7%).

He has 21 red zone carries for 31.8% of the team share (his team runs on 61.1% of its plays in the red zone).

Edwards' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 11 ATT / 24 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 ATT / 52 YDS / 2 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 19 ATT / 80 YDS / 3 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 14 ATT / 64 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 16 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs

