How to Watch the Grambling vs. Arizona State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Grambling Tigers (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.
Grambling Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Grambling vs. Arizona State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Sun Devils scored an average of 65.3 points per game last year, only 2.8 more points than the 62.5 the Tigers gave up.
- When Arizona State allowed fewer than 56.1 points last season, it went 1-1.
- Last year, the Tigers recorded 17.9 fewer points per game (56.1) than the Sun Devils gave up (74).
- Last season, the Tigers had a 32.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 14.1% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Sun Devils' opponents knocked down.
- The Sun Devils' 36.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 12 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (48.5%).
Grambling Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Champion Christian
|W 93-48
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
|11/9/2023
|@ North Texas
|L 83-60
|UNT Coliseum
|11/13/2023
|@ South Florida
|L 83-57
|Yuengling Center
|11/16/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Northwestern State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
