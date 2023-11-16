Devin Duvernay was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Check out Duvernay's stats below.

In terms of season stats, Duvernay has been targeted nine times and has four catches for 18 yards (4.5 per reception) and zero TDs, plus three carries for 15 yards.

Devin Duvernay Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Ravens have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Odell Beckham Jr. (DNP/rest): 20 Rec; 258 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 11 Injury Reports

Ravens vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: November 16, 2023

November 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Duvernay 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 4 18 17 0 4.5

Duvernay Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bengals 3 0 0 0 Week 3 Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Browns 2 2 8 0 Week 5 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 2 2 10 0

