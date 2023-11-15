Wednesday's game between the Seton Hall Pirates (2-0) and Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-1) matching up at Prudential Center has a projected final score of 87-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Seton Hall, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on November 15.

There is no line set for the game.

Seton Hall vs. Albany (NY) Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Newark, New Jersey

Venue: Prudential Center

Seton Hall vs. Albany (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 87, Albany (NY) 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Seton Hall vs. Albany (NY)

Computer Predicted Spread: Seton Hall (-28.5)

Seton Hall (-28.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Seton Hall Performance Insights

Seton Hall was 266th in the country in points scored (68.4 per game) and 42nd in points allowed (65.1) last year.

On the glass, the Pirates were 187th in the nation in rebounds (31.6 per game) last season. They were 175th in rebounds allowed (31.1 per game).

Last season Seton Hall was ranked 249th in the nation in assists with 12.2 per game.

The Pirates were 324th in the country in 3-pointers made (5.8 per game) and 273rd in 3-point percentage (32.5%) last season.

Giving up 6.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 31.8% from beyond the arc last season, Seton Hall was 82nd and 64th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, Seton Hall attempted 67.2% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 32.8% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.8% of Seton Hall's baskets were 2-pointers, and 24.2% were 3-pointers.

Albany (NY) Performance Insights

Albany (NY) posted 67.3 points per game (292nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 75.2 points per contest (316th-ranked).

The Great Danes averaged 30.2 boards per game (266th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 30.7 rebounds per contest (148th-ranked).

Albany (NY) averaged 11.7 assists per game, which ranked them 289th in college basketball.

The Great Danes committed 12.3 turnovers per game (224th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.4 turnovers per contest (224th-ranked).

The Great Danes were 149th in the country with 7.6 treys per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 259th with a 32.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Albany (NY) allowed 6.5 three-pointers per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 35.2% (274th-ranked) from downtown.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Albany (NY) took 58.7% two-pointers (accounting for 67.4% of the team's buckets) and 41.3% three-pointers (32.6%).

