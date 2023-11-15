The BYU Cougars (2-0) take on the SE Louisiana Lions (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the BYU vs. SE Louisiana matchup in this article.

SE Louisiana vs. BYU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SE Louisiana vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total BYU Moneyline SE Louisiana Moneyline BetMGM BYU (-22.5) 156.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel BYU (-22.5) 156.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

SE Louisiana vs. BYU Betting Trends (2022-23)

SE Louisiana put together a 14-12-0 ATS record last year.

The Lions were an underdog by 22.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

BYU covered 16 times in 28 games with a spread last season.

Cougars games hit the over 15 out of 28 times last season.

