Nicholls State vs. Denver: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The Denver Pioneers (1-1) host the Nicholls State Colonels (1-1) at Mitchell Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Nicholls State vs. Denver Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Mitchell Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Colonels Betting Records & Stats
- Nicholls State's games hit the over nine out of 25 times last year.
- Against the spread, the Colonels were 8-17-0 last season.
- Denver put together a 13-15-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 8-17-0 mark of Nicholls State.
Nicholls State vs. Denver Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Denver
|72.7
|148.3
|75.1
|147.8
|144.1
|Nicholls State
|75.6
|148.3
|72.7
|147.8
|149.3
Additional Nicholls State Insights & Trends
- The Colonels averaged just 0.5 more points per game last year (75.6) than the Pioneers allowed their opponents to score (75.1).
- Nicholls State went 3-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall when it scored more than 75.1 points last season.
Nicholls State vs. Denver Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Denver
|13-15-0
|20-8-0
|Nicholls State
|8-17-0
|9-16-0
Nicholls State vs. Denver Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Denver
|Nicholls State
|9-5
|Home Record
|11-2
|4-11
|Away Record
|4-11
|5-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-5-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-10-0
|75.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.3
|69.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.7
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|1-7-0
|10-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
