The Denver Pioneers (1-1) will play the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Nicholls State vs. Denver Game Information

Nicholls State Top Players (2022-23)

Caleb Huffman: 16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Latrell Jones: 15.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Marek Nelson: 8.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Emanuel Littles: 7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Pierce Spencer: 7.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Denver Top Players (2022-23)

Tommy Bruner: 15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Touko Tainamo: 10.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Lukas Kisunas: 10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Justin Mullins: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Tyree Corbett: 10.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Nicholls State vs. Denver Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Denver Rank Denver AVG Nicholls State AVG Nicholls State Rank 152nd 72.7 Points Scored 75.6 82nd 314th 75.1 Points Allowed 72.7 259th 156th 32.1 Rebounds 30.8 241st 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 358th 4.5 3pt Made 7.7 134th 313th 11.3 Assists 13.9 109th 344th 14.5 Turnovers 13.1 294th

