The Denver Pioneers (1-1) take the court against the Nicholls State Colonels (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.

Nicholls State vs. Denver Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nicholls State Stats Insights

The Colonels shot 45.6% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 44.7% the Pioneers' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Nicholls State had a 15-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.7% from the field.

The Colonels were the 241st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Pioneers finished 256th.

The Colonels put up an average of 75.6 points per game last year, only 0.5 more points than the 75.1 the Pioneers gave up.

Nicholls State put together a 10-2 record last season in games it scored more than 75.1 points.

Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Nicholls State put up 82.3 points per game last season, 10.6 more than it averaged on the road (71.7).

The Colonels gave up fewer points at home (63.1 per game) than on the road (80.2) last season.

Nicholls State made more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38%) than on the road (32.3%).

Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule