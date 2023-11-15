The Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the New Orleans Privateers (0-2) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network +

New Orleans vs. Mississippi State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Privateers scored just 2.5 more points per game last year (61.5) than the Bulldogs gave up (59).

New Orleans had a 7-13 record last season when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.

Last year, the Bulldogs scored only 3.9 more points per game (71.1) than the Privateers gave up (67.2).

When Mississippi State put up more than 67.2 points last season, it went 17-1.

New Orleans Schedule