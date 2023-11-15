The Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-2) host a MAC showdown against the Buffalo Bulls (3-7) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium.

Miami (OH) ranks 61st in points scored this year (28.7 points per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 17.1 points allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Buffalo is compiling 23 points per game (97th-ranked). It ranks 85th in the FBS defensively (28.2 points given up per game).

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Channel: ESPN2

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Key Statistics

Miami (OH) Buffalo 345.4 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.1 (111th) 322.5 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.9 (61st) 160.7 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.9 (96th) 184.7 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.2 (107th) 11 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (67th) 9 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (29th)

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has racked up 1,634 yards (163.4 ypg) on 111-of-188 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 140 rushing yards (14 ypg) on 49 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Rashad Amos has 694 rushing yards on 133 carries with seven touchdowns.

Kenny Tracy has piled up 211 yards on 43 carries, scoring two times.

Gage Larvadain has hauled in 37 receptions for 642 yards (64.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Joe Wilkins has reeled in 24 passes while averaging 33.2 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Cade McDonald's 21 grabs have turned into 281 yards and two touchdowns.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has racked up 1,854 yards (185.4 ypg) while completing 56% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

Ron Cook Jr. has rushed for 517 yards on 123 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground. He's also added 27 catches, totaling 220 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Mike Washington has taken 81 carries and totaled 320 yards with two touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr. paces his squad with 362 receiving yards on 20 receptions with three touchdowns.

Marlyn Johnson has put up a 335-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 35 passes on 58 targets.

Cole Harrity's 52 targets have resulted in 33 grabs for 276 yards and three touchdowns.

