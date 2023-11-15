Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Avoyelles Parish Today - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Avoyelles Public Charter School at Glenmora High School
- Game Time: 4:50 PM CT on November 15
- Location: Lecompte, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.