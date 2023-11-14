Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Vernon Parish, Louisiana today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Vernon Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sam Houston High School at Anacoco High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 14

Location: Anacoco, LA

Anacoco, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Hill High School at Rosepine High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 14

Location: Rosepine, LA

Rosepine, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Harrisonburg High School at Simpson High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 14

Location: Simpson, LA

Simpson, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Evans High School at Pickering High School