Will Craig Smith find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars face off against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.

Smith has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 42 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:34 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:39 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:43 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:49 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:02 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:35 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:46 Away W 4-3 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:34 Home W 5-3 10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:22 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 11:34 Away W 4-1

Stars vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

