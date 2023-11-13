The Northwestern State Demons (1-1) will meet the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. SFA Game Information

Northwestern State Top Players (2022-23)

Demarcus Sharp: 19.5 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

19.5 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Isaac Haney: 11 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Ja'Monta Black: 15.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Hampton: 10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Dayne Prim: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

SFA Top Players (2022-23)

Sadaidriene Hall: 13.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK AJ Cajuste: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Nigel Hawkins: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Latrell Jossell: 11.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 7.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

Northwestern State vs. SFA Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northwestern State Rank Northwestern State AVG SFA AVG SFA Rank 109th 74.6 Points Scored 75.8 77th 240th 72.1 Points Allowed 70 174th 270th 30.1 Rebounds 31.4 201st 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 66th 8.4 3pt Made 6.3 288th 211th 12.6 Assists 15.1 46th 104th 11.1 Turnovers 14.4 342nd

