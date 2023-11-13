The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) face the Northwestern State Demons (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SFA vs. Northwestern State matchup.

Northwestern State vs. SFA Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northwestern State vs. SFA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SFA Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline BetMGM SFA (-12.5) 149.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SFA (-13.5) 150.5 -1050 +630 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern State vs. SFA Betting Trends (2022-23)

Northwestern State compiled a 17-13-0 record against the spread last year.

The Demons covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs in four of four games last season.

SFA went 15-11-0 ATS last season.

A total of 16 'Jacks games last season went over the point total.

Northwestern State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Northwestern State ranks 64th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+20000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 172nd, a difference of 108 spots.

The implied probability of Northwestern State winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

