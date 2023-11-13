Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Natchitoches Parish Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
In Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeview High School at Haughton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Haughton, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
