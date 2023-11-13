Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston Parish Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Livingston Parish, Louisiana today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Livingston Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
French Settlement High School at Phoenix High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Port Sulphur, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
