Monday's game that pits the South Florida Bulls (2-0) versus the Grambling Tigers (1-1) at Yuengling Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-56 in favor of South Florida, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 13.

The Tigers' most recent game on Thursday ended in an 83-60 loss to North Texas.

Grambling vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Grambling vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 81, Grambling 56

Other SWAC Predictions

Grambling Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers averaged 56.1 points per game last season (331st in college basketball) while allowing 62.5 per contest (123rd in college basketball). They had a -193 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 6.4 points per game.

Grambling averaged 2.2 more points in SWAC games (58.3) than overall (56.1).

At home, the Tigers averaged 57.5 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 55.4.

In 2022-23, Grambling gave up 0.9 fewer points per game at home (60.8) than away (61.7).

