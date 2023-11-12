The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) play the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ABC.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina vs. Maryland 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Terrapins put up an average of 79.1 points per game last year, 27.3 more points than the 51.8 the Gamecocks allowed.

Maryland had a 22-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 80.3 points.

Last year, the Gamecocks recorded 80.3 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 68.7 the Terrapins gave up.

South Carolina had a 24-0 record last season when putting up more than 68.7 points.

Last season, the Gamecocks had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.8% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Terrapins' opponents made.

The Terrapins' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 12.6 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks allowed to their opponents (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Notre Dame W 100-71 Halle Georges Carpentier 11/12/2023 Maryland - Colonial Life Arena 11/16/2023 Clemson - Colonial Life Arena 11/20/2023 South Dakota State - Colonial Life Arena

Maryland Schedule