The Minnesota Vikings (5-4) host the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium and will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Saints and the Vikings.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Saints vs. Vikings Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 3 41 -150 +125

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Saints vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans Saints

The average total in New Orleans' games this year is 41.1, 0.1 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Saints have covered the spread in a matchup two times this season (2-6-1).

The Saints are 4-4 as moneyline favorites (winning 50% of those games).

New Orleans has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have combined with their opponents to score more than 41 points in four of nine games this season.

The average over/under for Minnesota's matchups this season is 45.9, 4.9 more points than this game's total.

The Vikings are 5-3-1 against the spread this year.

This season, the Vikings have been the underdog four times and won two of those games.

Minnesota is 2-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

Saints vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Saints 21.7 13 19 16 41.1 3 9 Vikings 22.9 9 21.1 19 45.9 4 9

Saints vs. Vikings Betting Insights & Trends

Saints

Over its past three contests, New Orleans has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, New Orleans has hit the over twice.

The Saints have 24 more points than their opponents this season (2.7 per game), and the Vikings have scored only 16 more points than their opponents (1.8 per game).

Vikings

In its last three contests, Minnesota has covered the spread each time, and is 2-1 overall.

The Vikings have gone over the total once in their past three contests.

The Saints have 24 more points than their opponents this season (2.7 per game), and the Vikings have scored only 16 more points than their opponents (1.8 per game).

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.1 41.3 41 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 23.3 21.6 ATS Record 2-6-1 0-4-0 2-2-1 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-4 2-2 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.9 48.5 43.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.7 25.8 23.8 ATS Record 5-3-1 1-3-0 4-0-1 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 0-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 0-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-1 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.