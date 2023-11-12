The Minnesota Vikings (5-4) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

How to Watch Saints vs. Vikings

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

Saints Insights

The Saints rack up just 0.6 more points per game (21.7) than the Vikings surrender (21.1).

The Saints average only 15.8 more yards per game (343.8), than the Vikings give up per outing (328).

This season, New Orleans racks up 103.9 yards per game on the ground, just 1.3 more yards than Minnesota allows per outing (102.6).

This year, the Saints have 10 turnovers, two fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (12).

Saints Away Performance

On the road, the Saints score more points (24.4 per game) than they do overall (21.7). They also concede fewer points in road games (16.4) than they do overall (19).

On the road, the Saints pick up more yards (367.6 per game) than they do overall (343.8). They also concede fewer yards away from home (280.6) than they do overall (304.3).

On the road, the Saints accumulate more rushing yards (119.4 per game) than they do overall (103.9). They also concede fewer rushing yards on the road (104.8) than they do overall (112.3).

The Saints convert more third downs in away games (38.9%) than they do overall (37.3%), and allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs on the road (32.9%) than overall (34.1%).

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/19/2023 Jacksonville L 31-24 Amazon Prime Video 10/29/2023 at Indianapolis W 38-27 FOX 11/5/2023 Chicago W 24-17 CBS 11/12/2023 at Minnesota - FOX 11/26/2023 at Atlanta - FOX 12/3/2023 Detroit - FOX 12/10/2023 Carolina - FOX

