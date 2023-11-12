Star pass-catcher T.J. Hockenson will lead the Minnesota Vikings into their battle versus the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Most of the best contributors for the Saints and the Vikings will have player props on the table for this matchup.

Sign up to bet on the Saints-Vikings matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alvin Kamara Touchdown Odds

Kamara Odds to Score First TD: +600

Kamara Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300

Alexander Mattison Touchdown Odds

Mattison Odds to Score First TD: +500

Mattison Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Saints Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Derek Carr 239.5 (-113) - - Taysom Hill - 21.5 (-113) - Juwan Johnson - - 22.5 (-113) Alvin Kamara - 49.5 (-113) 32.5 (-113) Chris Olave - - 62.5 (-113) Rashid Shaheed - - 34.5 (-113) Michael Thomas - - 41.5 (-114) Jamaal Williams - 18.5 (-113) 5.5 (-111)

More Vikings Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Joshua Dobbs 203.5 (-113) - - Brandon Powell - - 21.5 (-113) Josh Oliver - - 5.5 (-113) T.J. Hockenson - - 50.5 (-113) Alexander Mattison - 47.5 (-113) 12.5 (-115) Jordan Addison - - 50.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.