Houston Texans receiver Robert Woods will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are ranked 22nd in terms of passing yards allowed, at 234.3 per game.

Woods' stat line shows 22 receptions for 227 yards and one score this season. He posts 37.8 yards receiving per game.

Woods vs. the Bengals

Woods vs the Bengals (since 2021): 1 GP / 16 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 16 REC YPG / REC TD Cincinnati has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

10 players have caught a TD pass against the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Woods will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this week. The Bengals allow 234.3 passing yards per contest.

So far this season, the Bengals have conceded 10 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 10th in NFL play.

Robert Woods Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-115)

Woods Receiving Insights

Woods, in two of six games this year, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Woods has received 15.4% of his team's 280 passing attempts this season (43 targets).

He has 227 receiving yards on 43 targets to rank 125th in NFL play with 5.3 yards per target.

Woods, in six games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 5.6% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With six red zone targets, Woods has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.

Woods' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/17/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 6 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

