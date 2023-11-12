Rashod Bateman will be running routes against the best passing defense in the league when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Bateman's stat line this year shows 17 catches for 180 yards. He averages 22.5 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 25 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Bateman and the Ravens with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bateman vs. the Browns

Bateman vs the Browns (since 2021): 3 GP / 58.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 58.7 REC YPG / REC TD Cleveland has allowed two opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Seven players have caught a TD pass against the Browns this year.

Cleveland has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Bateman will square off against the NFL's best pass defense this week. The Browns concede 145 passing yards per game.

So far this season, the Browns have conceded eight passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks third in the NFL.

Watch Ravens vs Browns on Fubo!

Rashod Bateman Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Bateman with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bateman Receiving Insights

Bateman, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of seven games this year.

Bateman has been targeted on 25 of his team's 261 passing attempts this season (9.6% target share).

He has been targeted 25 times, averaging 7.2 yards per target (78th in NFL).

Having played eight games this year, Bateman has not tallied a TD reception.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Bateman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.