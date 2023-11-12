Rashod Bateman was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Bateman's stats on this page.

Looking at season stats, Bateman has been targeted 25 times and has 17 catches for 180 yards (10.6 per reception) and zero TDs, plus one carry for 18 yards.

Rashod Bateman Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Back

The Ravens have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Odell Beckham Jr. (DNP/nir - rest): 19 Rec; 218 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 10 Injury Reports

Ravens vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Bateman 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 25 17 180 24 0 10.6

Bateman Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 3 3 35 0 Week 2 @Bengals 3 3 18 0 Week 3 Colts 3 1 6 0 Week 5 @Steelers 3 1 8 0 Week 6 @Titans 3 2 15 0 Week 7 Lions 3 2 36 0 Week 8 @Cardinals 2 2 34 0 Week 9 Seahawks 5 3 28 0

