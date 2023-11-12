Will Rashod Bateman Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Rashod Bateman was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Bateman's stats on this page.
Looking at season stats, Bateman has been targeted 25 times and has 17 catches for 180 yards (10.6 per reception) and zero TDs, plus one carry for 18 yards.
Rashod Bateman Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Back
- The Ravens have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Odell Beckham Jr. (DNP/nir - rest): 19 Rec; 218 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 10 Injury Reports
Ravens vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Bateman 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|25
|17
|180
|24
|0
|10.6
Bateman Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|3
|3
|35
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|3
|3
|18
|0
|Week 3
|Colts
|3
|1
|6
|0
|Week 5
|@Steelers
|3
|1
|8
|0
|Week 6
|@Titans
|3
|2
|15
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|3
|2
|36
|0
|Week 8
|@Cardinals
|2
|2
|34
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|5
|3
|28
|0
