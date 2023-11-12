Sportsbooks project a close game when the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) play the New York Jets (4-4) as just 1-point favorites on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This contest has a point total of 37.

As the Raiders prepare for this matchup against the Jets, here are their recent betting insights and trends. The Jets' betting trends and insights can be found below before they take on the Raiders.

Raiders vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Las Vegas Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Raiders (-1) 37 -110 -110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Raiders (-1) 36.5 -110 -106 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Las Vegas vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: NBC

Raiders vs. Jets Betting Insights

Las Vegas has posted a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Raiders have an ATS record of 3-2 as 1-point favorites or more.

Out of Las Vegas' nine games with a set total, two have hit the over (22.2%).

New York's record against the spread in 2023 is 4-3-1.

The Jets are 4-3 as 1-point underdogs or greater.

Of eight New York games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

