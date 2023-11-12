Sportsbooks have set player props for Luka Doncic and others when the Dallas Mavericks visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

BSNO and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs Mavericks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Get McCollum gear at Fanatics!

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: -128)

The 25.5-point total set for Zion Williamson on Sunday is 2.0 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 6.0 -- is 1.5 less than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (7.5).

Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game, 2.0 fewer than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Herbert Jones Props

PTS 9.5 (Over: -106)

The 11.5 points Herbert Jones scores per game are 2.0 more than his over/under on Sunday (9.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: -130) 8.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: -128)

Doncic has recorded 41.0 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 11.5 points higher than Sunday's points prop total.

He has averaged 3.0 more rebounds per game (11.5) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (8.5).

Sunday's assist over/under for Doncic (8.5) is the exact same as his year-long assist average.

Doncic has averaged 6.0 made three-pointers per game, 2.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.