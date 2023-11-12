CJ McCollum Injury Status - Pelicans vs. Mavericks Injury Report November 12
See the injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (4-5), which currently has five players listed (including CJ McCollum), as the Pelicans ready for their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (7-2) at Smoothie King Center on Sunday, November 12 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Pelicans enter this matchup after a 104-101 loss to the Rockets on Friday. Brandon Ingram's team-leading 31 points paced the Pelicans in the losing effort.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Herbert Jones
|SF
|Questionable
|Leg
|11.5
|5
|2
|Naji Marshall
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|CJ McCollum
|SG
|Out
|Lung
|18
|3.5
|6.5
|Jose Alvarado
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|Trey Murphy III
|SF
|Out
|Knee
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Illness)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.