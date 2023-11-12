Baltimore Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has a difficult matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are giving up the fewest passing yards in the NFL, 145 per game.

Beckham's 33 targets have led to 19 receptions for 218 yards (and an average of 31.1 per game) and one score.

Beckham vs. the Browns

Beckham vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games Cleveland has allowed two opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Browns have surrendered a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

Cleveland has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Browns surrender 145 passing yards per game, the NFL's best pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Browns have totaled eight touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Browns' defense is third in the NFL in that category.

Odell Beckham Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-111)

Beckham Receiving Insights

Beckham, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of seven games this season.

Beckham has 12.6% of his team's target share (33 targets on 261 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 33 times, averaging 6.6 yards per target (98th in NFL).

Beckham has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (3.7%).

Beckham (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 17.5% of the time in the red zone (40 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Beckham's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 5 REC / 56 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

