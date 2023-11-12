Odell Beckham Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens match up with the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Trying to find Beckham's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the passing game, Beckham has been targeted 33 times, with season stats of 218 yards on 19 receptions (11.5 per catch) and one TD.

Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Ravens.

Week 10 Injury Reports

Ravens vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Beckham 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 33 19 218 55 1 11.5

Beckham Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 3 2 37 0 Week 2 @Bengals 4 3 29 0 Week 5 @Steelers 4 2 13 0 Week 6 @Titans 4 2 34 0 Week 7 Lions 7 5 49 0 Week 8 @Cardinals 4 0 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 7 5 56 1

