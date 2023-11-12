Will Odell Beckham Jr. Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Odell Beckham Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens match up with the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Trying to find Beckham's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In the passing game, Beckham has been targeted 33 times, with season stats of 218 yards on 19 receptions (11.5 per catch) and one TD.
Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Ravens.
Week 10 Injury Reports
Ravens vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Beckham 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|33
|19
|218
|55
|1
|11.5
Beckham Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|3
|2
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|4
|3
|29
|0
|Week 5
|@Steelers
|4
|2
|13
|0
|Week 6
|@Titans
|4
|2
|34
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|7
|5
|49
|0
|Week 8
|@Cardinals
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|7
|5
|56
|1
