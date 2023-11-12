Houston Texans receiver Noah Brown will be up against the Cincinnati Bengals and their 22nd-ranked passing defense in Week 10, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Brown has 267 yards on 14 grabs and one TD. He has been targeted 20 times, and puts up 66.8 yards receiving per game.

Brown vs. the Bengals

Brown vs the Bengals (since 2021): 1 GP / 91 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 91 REC YPG / REC TD Cincinnati has allowed two opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bengals have surrendered a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Cincinnati on the season.

The 234.3 passing yards per game given up by the Bengals defense makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have the No. 10 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 10 this season (1.3 per game).

Noah Brown Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 41.5 (-118)

Brown Receiving Insights

Brown has 7.1% of his team's target share (20 targets on 280 passing attempts).

He has racked up 13.4 yards per target (267 yards on 20 targets).

Brown, in four games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (5.6% of his team's 18 offensive TDs).

With two red zone targets, Brown has been on the receiving end of 6.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 6 REC / 153 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 2 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/10/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

