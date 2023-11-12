Nico Collins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans match up with the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. If you're looking for Collins' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Entering Week 10, Collins has 36 receptions for 631 yards -- 17.5 yards per catch -- and four receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 53 occasions.

Nico Collins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Calf

The Texans have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Brevin Jordan (DNP/foot): 5 Rec; 51 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD John Metchie (FP/ribs): 7 Rec; 86 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Robert Woods (DNP/foot): 22 Rec; 227 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 10 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Collins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 53 36 631 285 4 17.5

Collins Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 11 6 80 0 Week 2 Colts 9 7 146 1 Week 3 @Jaguars 3 2 34 0 Week 4 Steelers 9 7 168 2 Week 5 @Falcons 4 3 39 0 Week 6 Saints 6 4 80 0 Week 8 @Panthers 6 4 30 0 Week 9 Buccaneers 5 3 54 1

