Sunday's game at The Legacy Center has the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-0) taking on the McNeese Cowgirls (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET (on November 12). Our computer prediction projects a close 68-66 win for Prairie View A&M, so it should be a tight matchup.

Last time out, the Cowgirls won on Monday 76-47 over Dillard.

McNeese vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Prairie View A&M 68, McNeese 66

McNeese Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cowgirls were outscored by 4.5 points per game last season (posting 65.5 points per game, 168th in college basketball, while conceding 70.0 per contest, 306th in college basketball) and had a -137 scoring differential.

McNeese posted 63.7 points per game last season in conference action, which was 1.8 fewer points per game than its season average (65.5).

Offensively the Cowgirls fared better at home last season, putting up 69.9 points per game, compared to 59.5 per game in away games.

When playing at home, McNeese ceded 6.9 fewer points per game (65.6) than away from home (72.5).

